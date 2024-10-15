PRASA Hosts First Career Day to Inspire the Next Generation of Rail Leaders

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is taking significant steps to cultivate a skilled and innovative workforce for the future of rail transport. As part of this initiative, the agency recently hosted its inaugural career day at its headquarters in Johannesburg, engaging about 70 learners from areas including Mamelodi, Soshanguve, Lyttelton, Soweto, Tembisa, and Kempton Park. The event aimed to empower and inspire young people to pursue careers in the evolving rail industry.

Empowering the Next Generation

During the career day, PRASA’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Hishaam Emeran emphasized the need for a new generation of leaders in the rail sector. He urged attendees to consider careers within PRASA, stating, “There is a future for you at PRASA, and the PRASA of the future will need new skills, new innovation, and you are the generation that can drive that innovation.” Emeran, who has an engineering background, reaffirmed PRASA’s commitment to revitalizing passenger rail as a vital component of South Africa’s public transport system.

Insights into PRASA's Operations

Emeran provided an overview of PRASA's dual mandates: delivering efficient transport services and generating additional revenue from its assets, including key train stations. He highlighted ongoing rail rebuilding efforts, including the rollout of world-class trains and the development of student accommodation at Cape Town Station, both of which are positively impacting local communities. "Working for PRASA or a state-owned entity is a noble profession. You are changing the lives of millions of people. One day, you could be in my position, addressing learners like yourselves,” Emeran noted.

Diverse Career Pathways in Rail

The event featured insights from PRASA’s Chief Engineer of Signals and Telecommunications, Pabalelo Nkwe, who shared his personal journey and outlined the diverse career opportunities available within PRASA TECH. Nkwe explained the various engineering disciplines that learners could pursue, including civil, mechanical, electrical, and mechatronics engineering. “You can pursue a career in civil engineering as a Perway Engineer, focusing on maintenance and engineering for bridges, structures, and railway tracks, or delve into mechanical and electrical engineering to specialize in rolling stock or signalling and telecommunications,” he stated.

Exciting Manufacturing Facility Tour

The day culminated with a visit to the Gibela manufacturing plant, where PRASA's new blue and white modern trains, known as Isitimela Sabantu, are produced. The Gibela team shared that they are in the process of manufacturing 600 trains for PRASA, with 245 trains already completed. Learners had the opportunity to tour the facility and witness the production process, which sparked excitement and interest among the attendees.

Building the Future of Rail in South Africa

PRASA's career day represents a critical investment in the future of rail transport in South Africa. By inspiring and engaging young learners, the agency aims to foster a new generation of skilled professionals equipped to drive innovation and leadership within the industry, ultimately contributing to the revitalization and efficiency of passenger rail services across the nation.