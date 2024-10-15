Supreme Court Upholds Fairness: Disabilities Can't Deter Medical Admissions

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has declared that the existence of a benchmark disability should not automatically disqualify candidates from pursuing medical courses. This landmark decision was delivered by a bench including Justices B R Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and KV Viswanathan in a detailed judgment following an earlier order given on September 18.

The verdict came as a relief to a candidate with a speech and language disability, Omkar Ramchandra Gond, who sought admission to a medical course. The bench remarked that mere benchmarking of disability above 40% should not hinder a candidate's eligibility, emphasizing the necessity of a thorough consideration by the Disability Assessment Boards.

The court highlighted the potential of individuals with disabilities, noting contributions by figures such as Sudha Chandran and Arunima Sinha. It stressed the importance of opportunity, referencing Dr. Farokh Erach Udwadia's acknowledgment of talent irrespective of physical challenges. This ruling is aligned with objectives of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to ensure full societal inclusion and respect for autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)