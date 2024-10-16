Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Global Market Pressure and ASML's Dim Outlook

U.S. stocks fell alongside global markets due to a weak sales forecast from ASML, impacting tech shares. Energy stocks also declined as crude prices slid. Financial firms reported strong profits, while healthcare results disappointed. Investors focused on the European Central Bank's rate decision, and oil demand forecasts were lowered by OPEC and IEA.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks mirrored global market declines, negatively impacted by chipmaker ASML's weak sales forecast which heavily influenced tech shares. Additionally, lower crude prices led to a decline in energy stocks.

While financial firms like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup exceeded profit expectations, healthcare companies underperformed. ASML's disappointing third-quarter performance affected the U.S. chip sector.

Attention remains on the European Central Bank's upcoming rate decision, while oil price drops reflect concerns over demand amid Middle Eastern tensions and revised forecasts from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

