Mexico's Economic Horizon: Investment Surge Amidst Legal Reforms

Mexican officials emphasized safety in private investments during a summit with business leaders. Significant investments from companies like Amazon and Royal Caribbean are expected despite concerns over new judicial reforms. These reforms, intended to fight corruption, have drawn scrutiny from USMCA partners.

In a recent bilateral summit, Mexican officials emphasized the importance of safety and stability in private investment within the country. The meeting, attended by nearly 250 executives, was crucial, considering the sweeping judicial reforms introduced in the early days of President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration.

Noteworthy companies such as Amazon, Mexico Pacific, Royal Caribbean, and Woodside Energy announced upcoming significant investments totaling over $20 billion. Economy Ministry Marcelo Ebrard assured attendees that these investments in Mexico are secure and commended plans to bolster regional trade.

However, constitutional reforms to elect judges by popular vote—argued to curb corruption—raised concerns among Mexico's top trading partners, the US and Canada. These reforms could potentially conflict with the USMCA trade agreement, due for review in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

