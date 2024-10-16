Left Menu

Tech Shares Slide as Energy and Chip Stocks Lead Market Decline

Wall Street's major stock indexes experienced a downturn, influenced by a significant decline in chip stocks and a 3% drop in the energy sector due to falling oil prices. Notable market movers included Nvidia and ASML Holdings. While defensive sectors outperformed, attention now turns to upcoming earnings and economic data.

16-10-2024
In a significant downturn on Tuesday, Wall Street's major stock indexes experienced a notable decline. This was principally driven by a substantial drop in the technology-heavy Nasdaq, which fell by 1%. The decline was led by concerns surrounding demand in chip stocks and a 3% fall in the energy sector due to a decrease in oil prices.

Nvidia, a key player in the chip market, witnessed a 4.7% decline amid speculation about potential export restrictions on AI chips. Additionally, ASML Holdings' weak sales forecast for 2025 contributed to a 16% drop in its U.S.-listed shares, adding further pressure to the semiconductor market.

Market analysts observed that while the technology sector suffered, other areas showed resilience. Defensive sectors like real estate and consumer staples performed well. Investors are now focusing on upcoming earnings reports and key economic data to gauge market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

