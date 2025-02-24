Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid AI Spending Concerns

Wall Street's indices showed mixed performances with investor focus on Nvidia's results for insights into AI demand. Microsoft's cancellation of certain data center leases hinted at potential oversupply. U.S. markets face economic concerns, with interest rate decisions looming as AI investments receive scrutiny. Stock movements and economic data remain pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced volatile sessions on Monday as investors closely monitored Nvidia's forthcoming results to gauge future demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Amidst concerns over the potential oversupply and spending in AI infrastructure, sparked by reports of Microsoft's recent lease cancellations, major stocks such as Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft saw declines.

The upcoming release of key economic indicators and Nvidia's results place the spotlight on investor decisions, as fears of overspending and overestimation of demand in AI continue to challenge market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

