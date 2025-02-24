Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid AI Spending Concerns

Wall Street experienced volatile sessions on Monday as investors closely monitored Nvidia's forthcoming results to gauge future demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Amidst concerns over the potential oversupply and spending in AI infrastructure, sparked by reports of Microsoft's recent lease cancellations, major stocks such as Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft saw declines.

The upcoming release of key economic indicators and Nvidia's results place the spotlight on investor decisions, as fears of overspending and overestimation of demand in AI continue to challenge market stability.

