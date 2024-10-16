Strategic Energy Alliance: Russia and China's Powerful Partnership

During a meeting in Islamabad, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin underscored the comprehensive and strategic nature of Russia and China's energy partnership. Meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mishustin referenced the wide-ranging collaboration that spans the oil, gas, coal, and nuclear industries.

This dialogue occurred ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, highlighting the geopolitical significance of the alliance between the two nations in the energy sector.

Russian state media agency RIA quoted Mishustin, emphasizing the pivotal role of this partnership in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing mutual energy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)