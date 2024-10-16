Strategic Energy Alliance: Russia and China's Powerful Partnership
Russia and China have developed a comprehensive and strategic energy partnership, covering oil, gas, coal, and nuclear industries. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin highlighted this collaboration during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad, preceding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering.
Russian state media agency RIA quoted Mishustin, emphasizing the pivotal role of this partnership in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing mutual energy interests.
