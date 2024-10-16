Left Menu

Strategic Energy Alliance: Russia and China's Powerful Partnership

Russia and China have developed a comprehensive and strategic energy partnership, covering oil, gas, coal, and nuclear industries. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin highlighted this collaboration during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad, preceding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:30 IST
Strategic Energy Alliance: Russia and China's Powerful Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a meeting in Islamabad, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin underscored the comprehensive and strategic nature of Russia and China's energy partnership. Meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mishustin referenced the wide-ranging collaboration that spans the oil, gas, coal, and nuclear industries.

This dialogue occurred ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, highlighting the geopolitical significance of the alliance between the two nations in the energy sector.

Russian state media agency RIA quoted Mishustin, emphasizing the pivotal role of this partnership in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing mutual energy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024