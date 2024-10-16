EU and Gulf States Forge Strategic Ties Amid Global Tensions

The European Union (EU) is set to host its first summit with the Gulf states on Wednesday, a pivotal moment in a campaign to broaden international alliances and isolate Russia. This diplomatic initiative follows Moscow's military incursion into Ukraine, prompting the EU to engage other regional blocs.

Notably, the 27-member EU seeks to cement strategic partnerships with the wealthy Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East. The EU is keen to leverage the GCC's geopolitical influence to address today's multifaceted crises.

While not expecting full alignment on views towards Russia, Brussels aims to work closely with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE on trade, investment, and security. Additionally, there are calls for enhancing visa agreements and revisiting trade talks with the UAE.

