EU and Gulf States Forge Strategic Ties Amid Global Tensions

The European Union's inaugural summit with the Gulf states marks a strategic move to strengthen alliances and expand its global influence, particularly amid Russia's actions in Ukraine. The meeting seeks to enhance cooperation in trade, renewable energy, security, and citizen issues with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union (EU) is set to host its first summit with the Gulf states on Wednesday, a pivotal moment in a campaign to broaden international alliances and isolate Russia. This diplomatic initiative follows Moscow's military incursion into Ukraine, prompting the EU to engage other regional blocs.

Notably, the 27-member EU seeks to cement strategic partnerships with the wealthy Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East. The EU is keen to leverage the GCC's geopolitical influence to address today's multifaceted crises.

While not expecting full alignment on views towards Russia, Brussels aims to work closely with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE on trade, investment, and security. Additionally, there are calls for enhancing visa agreements and revisiting trade talks with the UAE.

