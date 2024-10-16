China Strengthens Trilateral Ties with Russia and Mongolia

At a strategic meeting alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, China's Premier Li Qiang called for strengthened trilateral relations with neighboring Russia and Mongolia, according to state media reports.

The three countries have grown closer, highlighted by recent high-profile diplomatic visits, including receptions for Russian President Vladimir Putin by China and Mongolia. While not a full member of the China-led SCO, Mongolia is being gently encouraged by China to join the bloc.

Meanwhile, Mongolia balances relations with the U.S., which plans to invest in its industry. The U.S. criticized Mongolia for hosting Putin, despite a standing International Criminal Court warrant. A key prospective energy infrastructure, a major gas pipeline, remains under discussion among the nations.

