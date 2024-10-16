Urgent Call for Protection and Support Amid Escalating Conflict in Lebanon: UNICEF and WFP Warn

During a three-day visit to Lebanon, aid agencies UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict on the population, particularly children and vulnerable communities. The conflict, which many hoped to avoid, has caused widespread displacement and left 1.2 million people affected, including 190,000 displaced individuals now seeking refuge in over 1,000 shelters.

The humanitarian situation is dire, with families living in precarious conditions and the psychological toll mounting, especially among children who have lost loved ones, homes, and access to education. Aid agencies are working tirelessly to address immediate needs, with WFP providing daily food aid to 200,000 people and UNICEF offering healthcare, water, and psychosocial support to affected communities.

The agencies stress the importance of international humanitarian law, calling on all parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, and water systems. They also emphasize the need for unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, urging the international community to provide unconditional support and protect supply routes to ensure life-saving aid can reach those in need.

A ceasefire is urgently needed to prevent further harm to Lebanon's children and families and allow for a scaled-up humanitarian response to meet the growing challenges.