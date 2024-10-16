Left Menu

China Stocks Fluctuate Amid Stimulus Anticipation

China's stock markets experienced volatility as investors awaited detailed fiscal stimulus plans and a government briefing on the property sector. While China's CSI300 Index fell, the Shanghai Composite saw a slight increase. Property stocks gained due to expectations of policy easement. Uncertainty remains around stimulus scale and implementation.

Updated: 16-10-2024 14:53 IST
China's stock markets witnessed a see-saw session on Wednesday, with Hong Kong shares paring gains amidst investor anticipation for detailed fiscal stimulus measures.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped 0.6%, although the Shanghai Composite Index managed a modest 0.05% rise. Across the border, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slightly declined by 0.2%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index edged down 0.1%.

Despite recent policy shifts igniting a run-up in Chinese equities, investors remain cautious. A government briefing is expected to explore the property sector's struggling conditions, fueling hopes of supportive measures. Significant gains were seen in real estate stocks, as stakeholders bank on a housing market recovery and economic uplift.

