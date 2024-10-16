Tensions Simmer Over Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Speculation of Israeli Strike

Tensions are escalating over speculated threats to Iran's nuclear facilities, yet Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for Iran's atomic energy agency, maintains the possibility of an attack is slim. According to semi-official Nournews, Kamalvandi reassured that any potential damage would be swiftly mitigated.

Speculation intensified following Iran's recent missile attack on Israel, raising concerns over Israel's potential military response to Iran's nuclear sites—a threat it has consistently made. Kamalvandi emphasized that Iran has always treated such threats with seriousness.

Despite these tensions, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office clarified that Israel's military plans, communicated to the Biden administration, focus on Iranian military targets, not their nuclear or oil sites. Meanwhile, global oil markets have shown apprehension over the potential impact of an Israeli strike against Iranian oil fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)