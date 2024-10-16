Left Menu

Surplus Supplies Herald New Age of Electricity: IEA Reports on Energy Transition

The International Energy Agency reports a shift toward green energy as fossil fuel demand peaks. Surplus oil and gas could boost clean energy investment. Yet, geopolitical tensions and elections create uncertainty. Despite rising renewable investment, fossil fuels retain 75% of the energy mix by 2030.

Updated: 16-10-2024 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world stands on the verge of a new electrical revolution with the decline in fossil fuel demand projected by decade's end, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The agency highlighted the potential redirection of surplus oil and gas investment towards green energy, yet cautioned about uncertainties due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts in major oil and gas regions and significant elections in energy-demanding countries in 2024.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol emphasized a potential shift towards a more electric-driven energy landscape, contingent on geopolitical developments possibly leading to an oversupply of oil and gas. This potential surplus could drive down prices and boost funds allocated to clean energy projects, accelerating the transition towards what the IEA terms an 'age of electricity'.

Despite recent strides, challenges remain, particularly as the Middle East conflict threatens oil flows, underscoring the urgency of accelerating investment in secure and cleaner technologies. An unprecedented 560 GW of renewable capacity came online last year, and an anticipated $2 trillion investment in clean energy is expected in 2024. Still, the transition is slow, with fossil fuels predicted to make up 75% of the energy mix by 2030 due to lagging generation growth despite soaring electricity demand.

