Left Menu

Global Market Jitters: Stocks Plummet Amid Tech and Luxury Retail Slumps

Global stocks tumbled following disappointing earnings from European giants, with tech company ASML and luxury brand LVMH leading declines. Investor sentiment soured further due to potential U.S. export restrictions on AI chips. Meanwhile, a strengthening dollar and fluctuating oil prices add to market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:52 IST
Global Market Jitters: Stocks Plummet Amid Tech and Luxury Retail Slumps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced a sharp decline on Wednesday, weighed down by disheartening results from European giants LVMH and technology firm ASML. The downward trend in shares came as investors leaned towards a more gradual decrease in U.S. interest rates, which led to a stronger dollar.

ASML, with major clients like TSMC and Samsung, revealed a dismal sales forecast for 2025, attributing it to prolonged weakness in the semiconductor market beyond AI. Its shares plunged dramatically, continuing their fall on Wednesday. Simultaneously, LVMH, heavily reliant on Chinese consumers, reported disappointing third-quarter sales, causing its stock to plummet.

Adding to the market tensions was news that U.S. officials might cap export licenses for AI chips to specific countries, further impacting the chip sector. This development dragged down indices in regions like Japan and South Korea, while prominent figures expressed potential buying opportunities amid volatility. The rising dollar, fluctuating oil prices, and upcoming political events hinted at a shaky future for global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024