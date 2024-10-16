Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Stellar Quarter: Investment Banking Leads the Charge

Morgan Stanley's profits exceeded expectations in the third quarter, fueled by a robust performance in investment banking and a resurgence in corporate debt issuance, IPOs, and mergers. The company saw a 56% increase in investment banking revenue while its wealth management sector also showed strong growth, adding $64 billion in net new assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:30 IST
Morgan Stanley's latest financials surpassed analyst projections, marking a profitable third quarter credited to a boom in investment banking. This success also lifted competing Wall Street giants, as Morgan Stanley shares rose over 3.5% pre-market.

The revival of corporate debt issuance, IPOs, and mergers played a pivotal role, aligning with market highs and the Federal Reserve's easing cycle, as highlighted by CEO Ted Pick.

The bank posted a stunning 56% rise in investment banking revenue. The broader financial sector enjoyed a robust 21% rise in global investment banking revenue, driven largely by North American markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

