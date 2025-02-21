Wall Street Wavers: Tariff Tensions and Walmart Forecasts Shake Markets

Wall Street was roiled on Thursday, as renewed tariff concerns and a negative outlook from Walmart damped investor enthusiasm. The collective swoon saw all three major U.S. stock indexes drop significantly, with the Dow falling over 1% and the S&P 500 poised to end its streak of record highs.

Amidst the market turbulence, gold prices surged in a flight to safety. Walmart, the globe's largest retailer, released forecasts for the current fiscal year that fell short of analysts' predictions, signaling weakening consumer demand. As a result, Walmart's stocks plummeted 6.5%, with peers like Target and Costco following suit.

Recent economic indicators, while showing some robustness, are riddled with questions tied to rising tariffs, which now include lumber, autos, and pharmaceuticals. Analysts remain cautious, contemplating the possible labor market disruptions due to actions by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)