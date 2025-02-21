Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers: Tariff Tensions and Walmart Forecasts Shake Markets

Wall Street experienced a sharp decline due to continued tariff uncertainties and a disappointing forecast from Walmart. Gold prices reached new heights as investors sought safer assets. Although financials suffered, energy gained. The decline was also marked by mixed performances across tech and retail sectors amid economic data suggesting resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 01:12 IST
Wall Street was roiled on Thursday, as renewed tariff concerns and a negative outlook from Walmart damped investor enthusiasm. The collective swoon saw all three major U.S. stock indexes drop significantly, with the Dow falling over 1% and the S&P 500 poised to end its streak of record highs.

Amidst the market turbulence, gold prices surged in a flight to safety. Walmart, the globe's largest retailer, released forecasts for the current fiscal year that fell short of analysts' predictions, signaling weakening consumer demand. As a result, Walmart's stocks plummeted 6.5%, with peers like Target and Costco following suit.

Recent economic indicators, while showing some robustness, are riddled with questions tied to rising tariffs, which now include lumber, autos, and pharmaceuticals. Analysts remain cautious, contemplating the possible labor market disruptions due to actions by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

