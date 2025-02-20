Wall Street Woes: Tariff Tensions Spark Market Decline

Wall Street's primary indicators experienced a downturn on Thursday as investors retreated from risky ventures following another round of tariff threats from President Donald Trump. In a significant market move, Walmart shares plunged 6.2% after the retail giant revealed a sales forecast for fiscal 2026 that fell short of expectations.

The negative forecast from Walmart sent ripples through the retail sector, affecting major players like Target, Costco, and Dollar Tree, which all saw declines. Market sentiment was further affected by Trump's announcement Wednesday of impending tariffs targeting lumber, forest products, and other goods, exacerbating economic uncertainties.

Federal Reserve minutes revealed mounting inflationary concerns due to Trump's economic policies. Despite the S&P 500 closing at a record high earlier in the week, Thursday's market reaction reflected broader apprehensions, as indices including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq registered declines. With consumer staples leading the downturn, market volatility continues amid ongoing tariff disputes.

