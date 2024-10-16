India Boosts Power Generation with Extended Use of Imported Coal

In a move aimed at mitigating electricity shortages, India's power ministry has extended a directive requiring thermal plants using imported coal to run at full capacity until the end of 2024. This was initially enacted by invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act earlier this year.

The decision, as detailed by the Ministry of Power, addresses an anticipated rise in electricity demand. The nation had previously experienced a peak demand of 250 GW in May. With temperatures predicted to soar by the India Meteorological Department, the extension aims to ensure stable power availability.

Key plants affected by this order include facilities operated by Tata Power and Adani Power in Mundra, along with several others. To alleviate domestic coal supply pressures, the ministry has promoted blending imported coal with domestic supplies, allowing excess power sales to manage costs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)