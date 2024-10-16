Left Menu

India Boosts Power Generation with Extended Use of Imported Coal

In response to rising electricity demand and anticipated shortages, India's power ministry has mandated that all imported coal-based thermal plants operate at full capacity until December 31, 2024. This directive, initially issued under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, aims to bridge the gap between domestic coal supply and demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:28 IST
India Boosts Power Generation with Extended Use of Imported Coal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at mitigating electricity shortages, India's power ministry has extended a directive requiring thermal plants using imported coal to run at full capacity until the end of 2024. This was initially enacted by invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act earlier this year.

The decision, as detailed by the Ministry of Power, addresses an anticipated rise in electricity demand. The nation had previously experienced a peak demand of 250 GW in May. With temperatures predicted to soar by the India Meteorological Department, the extension aims to ensure stable power availability.

Key plants affected by this order include facilities operated by Tata Power and Adani Power in Mundra, along with several others. To alleviate domestic coal supply pressures, the ministry has promoted blending imported coal with domestic supplies, allowing excess power sales to manage costs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024