Cauvery Stage 5 Project Transforms Karnataka's Water Supply Landscape

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Cauvery Stage 5 drinking water project, aiming to resolve Karnataka's water crisis. This initiative, benefiting 110 villages and a quarter of the state's population, exemplifies the government's commitment to overcoming criticisms through tangible progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:14 IST
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/@DKShivakumar). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday inaugurated the Cauvery Stage 5 drinking water project, a monumental initiative designed to alleviate the state's persistent water challenges. The project promises to supply drinking water to an estimated 110 villages surrounding Bengaluru, impacting roughly a quarter of the state's population.

Addressing critics who doubted previous projects like the Yettinahole initiative or highlighted issues such as the damaged crest gate in the Tungabhadra dam, Shivakumar declared that this project stands as a testament to the enduring impact of good governance over negative feedback.

Highlighting the government's commitment to Bangalore's infrastructure needs, he announced the inauguration of a gas turbine power plant in Yelahanka to ensure consistent electricity supply. The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged the financial backing of Rs 4,500 crores from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, expressing gratitude for their support and a desire to collaborate on future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

