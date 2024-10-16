Pemmy Majodina Calls for Unity and Public-Private Partnerships at Africa and Cairo Water Weeks

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has emphasized the importance of unity across Africa in sustainable water management, urging collaboration through public-private partnerships and investment. She delivered her message at the 7th Cairo Water Week (CWW) and 9th Africa Water Week (AWW), held concurrently in Cairo, Egypt, from 13-17 October 2024.

Majodina's participation began with a meeting with Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, followed by her involvement in a high-level panel discussion on transboundary water governance. She consistently stressed that achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6) — ensuring access to water and sanitation for all — requires not only political will but also collaboration between governments and private sector partners. Majodina noted that "government alone will not be able to achieve this mammoth task," calling for increased public-private partnerships to enhance water infrastructure and services across the continent.

Speaking under the theme of Africa Water Week, “Placing Water and Sanitation at the Heart of Achieving Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want,” Majodina highlighted the critical role water plays in Africa’s future development. The Cairo Water Week, running alongside AWW, focuses on "Water and Climate: Building Resilient Communities," reflecting the interconnectedness of water resources, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Majodina warned that a lack of unity could hinder Africa's progress, despite its wealth in natural resources. She also held bilateral meetings with Egypt, the Orange-Senqu River Commission, and the Netherlands to discuss shared water resources and ways to strengthen international cooperation for sustainable water provision.

In a keynote address at a session on gender equality and social inclusion, Majodina emphasized the need to address power imbalances and social inequalities in water resource management, particularly through the involvement of youth and marginalized groups. She reminded leaders that young people are actively demanding their fundamental rights to live in a fairer world with equitable access to water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Majodina's remarks highlighted that water issues should not be sidelined in policy discussions but must remain central to planning and decision-making processes. She will continue participating in various sessions throughout the remainder of the joint AWW and CWW conferences, advocating for more robust strategies to tackle Africa’s water challenges.