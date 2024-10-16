Dance is integral to India’s cultural identity: PM Modi at International Festival on Indian Dance

The Sangeet Natak Akademi launched its first-ever International Festival on Indian Dance, bringing together artists, scholars, and students from around the world to celebrate the diversity and richness of Indian dance forms. The six-day event, held at the A.P. Shinde Symposium Hall in New Delhi, was inaugurated by Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special message for the festival, emphasizing the cultural significance of dance in India and its role in engaging the youth. “Dance is integral to India’s cultural identity,” he said, highlighting how festivals like these help the younger generation stay connected to their roots while contributing to nation-building. Modi also referred to Bharat Muni's ancient scriptures on performing arts, stressing the responsibility of preserving India’s cultural legacy.

In his speech, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the festival as a grand celebration of Indian dance traditions. He likened these traditions to the ever-flowing Ganga, nourished by generations of dedicated practitioners. He underscored India's cultural role in today’s turbulent world, emphasizing how practices like yoga and Ayurveda have gained global recognition.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Ms. Uma Nanduri, congratulated the Sangeet Natak Akademi for organizing the event, which brings together so many young participants. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to the welfare of the artistic and dance communities under the leadership of the culture minister.

Renowned dancer Dr. Sonal Mansingh addressed the media, expressing her thoughts on the relevance of traditional arts in an era of technological advancements. She spoke about the potential for artificial intelligence to influence creativity, stressing the importance of balance in the modern age.

Chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Dr. Sandhya Purecha, shared her vision of uniting India’s rich dance traditions under one platform, echoing the Prime Minister’s message that preserving these traditions is both a source of pride and a great responsibility.