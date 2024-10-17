Supreme Court Upholds EPA's New Carbon Rule Amid Legal Challenges

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken a significant stance in favor of climate action by declining to suspend a federal rule aimed at reducing carbon emissions from coal and gas power plants. Despite opposition from a coalition of 27 Republican-led states and industry groups, this decision marks a win for President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.

Filed under the Clean Air Act, the rule mandates that existing coal and new gas-powered plants reduce emissions by capturing and storing carbon dioxide. The EPA, which implemented the rule, contends that it is a vital part of efforts to mitigate climate change impacts, such as extreme weather and rising sea levels, as power plants contribute 25% of the nation's greenhouse gases.

Challengers argue that the rule is an overreach of the EPA's authority under the major questions doctrine established by the Supreme Court in 2022, which requires clear congressional approval for sweeping regulatory actions. The D.C. Circuit Court, however, has upheld the rule, affirming that the EPA's actions are well within its statutory power.

