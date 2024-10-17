Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds EPA's New Carbon Rule Amid Legal Challenges

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to halt a new federal rule targeting carbon pollution from coal and gas plants, despite opposition from 27 states and industry groups. The rule, intended to curb greenhouse gas emissions, plays a critical role in President Biden's climate strategy and remains under litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:13 IST
Supreme Court Upholds EPA's New Carbon Rule Amid Legal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken a significant stance in favor of climate action by declining to suspend a federal rule aimed at reducing carbon emissions from coal and gas power plants. Despite opposition from a coalition of 27 Republican-led states and industry groups, this decision marks a win for President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.

Filed under the Clean Air Act, the rule mandates that existing coal and new gas-powered plants reduce emissions by capturing and storing carbon dioxide. The EPA, which implemented the rule, contends that it is a vital part of efforts to mitigate climate change impacts, such as extreme weather and rising sea levels, as power plants contribute 25% of the nation's greenhouse gases.

Challengers argue that the rule is an overreach of the EPA's authority under the major questions doctrine established by the Supreme Court in 2022, which requires clear congressional approval for sweeping regulatory actions. The D.C. Circuit Court, however, has upheld the rule, affirming that the EPA's actions are well within its statutory power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024