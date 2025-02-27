Trump Reverses Biden's Venezuela Oil Concessions

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines on Wednesday by announcing a significant policy reversal concerning Venezuela. He declared the rollback of oil concessions initiated by his successor, Joe Biden, more than two years ago.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated he would "reverse the concessions" related to an oil transaction agreement from November 26, 2022. This agreement had permitted Chevron to expand its production activities in Venezuela, facilitating the import of Venezuelan crude oil to the United States. Notably, Trump did not mention Chevron directly in his post.

Despite queries, the White House and the U.S. State Department have not yet commented on whether Trump's statements specifically target Chevron's license. Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues to condemn U.S. sanctions as an "economic war," while acknowledging the country's resilience against such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)