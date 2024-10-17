Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Siwan: 20 Dead from Spurious Liquor

Twenty fatalities have been reported in Siwan after locals consumed tainted liquor. Authorities have arrested three individuals and launched a special investigation. The incident has sparked political controversy, with the opposition criticizing the state's handling of liquor prohibition laws.

Visuals from the hospital in Chapra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Siwan on Thursday when 20 people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor, according to Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar. The Chapra Superintendent, Kumar Ashish, has confirmed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), resulting in three arrests and an FIR against eight individuals.

In a swift response, the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers were suspended. A detailed explanation has been requested from the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Masrak Police Station and the ALTF Masrak Zone in charge of departmental action. Legal proceedings are also being initiated against the Bhagwanpur SHO and the Prohibition ASI of Bhagwanpur Police station, as stated by District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta.

As the investigation continues, a relative of one of the victims recounted to ANI how their loved one's health declined after consuming alcohol on October 15. "His condition worsened yesterday evening, and we rushed him to the hospital," said the relative.

The incident has fueled political opposition, with the RJD criticizing the Nitish Kumar government over the availability of illegal liquor despite a prohibition law. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expressed concerns about the recurring tragedy tied to illegal alcohol sales during festive seasons, holding the NDA government accountable for not enforcing the liquor ban effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

