Russia Eases Kazakh Grain Transit Amid Tensions

Russia has imposed a temporary ban on Kazakh grain imports but will allow Kazakhstan to transit grain through Russian territory for exports. This development suggests easing tensions between the two exporters, yet unresolved issues remain. Kazakhstan primarily exports wheat to Asia but relies on Russian transit for European sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move signaling partial détente, Russia has temporarily banned Kazakh grain imports for its domestic market while allowing the transit of such grain through its territory for export purposes. This new arrangement, effective Thursday, comes amid ongoing yet unresolved tensions between the two major grain exporters.

This policy shift mandates Kazakhstan to provide phytosanitary certificates and ensures grain transport from railway cars directly onto export vessels. The Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, had previously announced automatic blockage of these certificates for a range of Kazakh agricultural products.

The tension mirrors a broader economic strategy, given Kazakhstan's reliance on Russia for oil exports, its primary economic resource. The Kazakh agricultural ministry has not commented but faces domestic calls for retaliatory actions, possibly through the Eurasian Economic Union's court system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

