Russia Eases Kazakh Grain Transit Amid Tensions
Russia has imposed a temporary ban on Kazakh grain imports but will allow Kazakhstan to transit grain through Russian territory for exports. This development suggests easing tensions between the two exporters, yet unresolved issues remain. Kazakhstan primarily exports wheat to Asia but relies on Russian transit for European sales.
In a move signaling partial détente, Russia has temporarily banned Kazakh grain imports for its domestic market while allowing the transit of such grain through its territory for export purposes. This new arrangement, effective Thursday, comes amid ongoing yet unresolved tensions between the two major grain exporters.
This policy shift mandates Kazakhstan to provide phytosanitary certificates and ensures grain transport from railway cars directly onto export vessels. The Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, had previously announced automatic blockage of these certificates for a range of Kazakh agricultural products.
The tension mirrors a broader economic strategy, given Kazakhstan's reliance on Russia for oil exports, its primary economic resource. The Kazakh agricultural ministry has not commented but faces domestic calls for retaliatory actions, possibly through the Eurasian Economic Union's court system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data
Geopolitical Tensions Roil Asian Markets Amid U.S. Dollar Surge
Mehdi Taremi's Debut Goal and Assist Lead Inter Milan to Victory Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as U.S. Vows Defense Posture