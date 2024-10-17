Russia Eases Kazakh Grain Transit Amid Tensions

In a move signaling partial détente, Russia has temporarily banned Kazakh grain imports for its domestic market while allowing the transit of such grain through its territory for export purposes. This new arrangement, effective Thursday, comes amid ongoing yet unresolved tensions between the two major grain exporters.

This policy shift mandates Kazakhstan to provide phytosanitary certificates and ensures grain transport from railway cars directly onto export vessels. The Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, had previously announced automatic blockage of these certificates for a range of Kazakh agricultural products.

The tension mirrors a broader economic strategy, given Kazakhstan's reliance on Russia for oil exports, its primary economic resource. The Kazakh agricultural ministry has not commented but faces domestic calls for retaliatory actions, possibly through the Eurasian Economic Union's court system.

(With inputs from agencies.)