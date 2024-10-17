Congress Slams UP Government Over Alleged Fake Encounter and Bahraich Violence

In a sharp rebuke, the Congress party on Thursday condemned the Uttar Pradesh government, labeling the recent Bahraich encounter as "fake." The Congress attributed the violence in Bahraich to the administrative and governmental failures in the state. Earlier in the day, suspects Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were reportedly shot by the Uttar Pradesh Police while allegedly attempting to escape to Nepal.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai accused the government of orchestrating fake encounters to conceal their shortcomings. Congress MP Imran Masood emphasized that not only should the perpetrators of the market fire be held accountable, but also those who committed offenses against women during the chaos. "The rioters have no religion and should face due action," stated Masood.

Congress leader Avinash Pandey highlighted that such encounters have become routine in the state. "It's regrettable what's happening in Bahraich, and it's up to the administration to restore order," said Pandey. Adding to the critique, Congress leader Aradhana Misra-Mona remarked that the incident could have been prevented with proper vigilance from the administration. Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra echoed these concerns, criticizing the state's inability to manage the situation.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police, STF Uttar Pradesh, reported that five people have been arrested concerning the case, following a brief exchange of gunfire which injured Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. VRinda Shukla, SP Bahraich, clarified that the police acted in self-defense during their operation in the Nanpara area, resulting in injuries to the suspects. The incident follows the clashes between two communities at a Durga idol procession, which escalated into violence, injuring several and resulting in the death of Ramgopal Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)