Tamil Nadu's Resilience Amidst Torrential Downpours: CM Stalin Leads the Charge
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected rain-hit Chennai areas, distributing relief. Government measures ensured quick water recession. Heavy rains caused disruptions, but state leaders praised efforts. Depression over Bay of Bengal weakened, expected to become low-pressure. Deputy CM assured readiness for further rains, lauding public and sanitation workers' cooperation.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Chennai's flood-impacted Kolathur constituency on Thursday to distribute relief materials. He assured that the state government was prepared to handle any situation, with precautionary measures in place across Tamil Nadu.
DMK leader TKS Elangovan highlighted the swift water recession, attributing it to government actions over the past two years, contrasting with past flooding issues during Jayalalitha's leadership. He noted improvements due to ongoing pipeline installations, with water receding promptly this year.
Despite sporadic heavy rainfall in Chennai, including 30 cm in Cholavaram, the state witnessed its ministers actively assessing the flood damage and offering public assistance. The depression over the Bay of Bengal, which weakened after crossing Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, is expected to lessen further.
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, with party leaders, praised the public and sanitation workers for a water-free Chennai, urging readiness for inevitable challenges from continued rains, which have also prompted road and transport disruptions in other Tamil Nadu regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
