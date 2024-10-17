Left Menu

UK Targets Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' with Sweeping Sanctions

The UK has sanctioned 18 Russian oil tankers and four gas vessels in a bid to combat Russia's 'shadow fleet', which evades Western oil restrictions. This is part of a coordinated effort with the US, Canada, and 44 European nations. Sanctioned ships can't access UK ports or services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:25 IST
UK Targets Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' with Sweeping Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to counter Russia's 'shadow fleet', Britain has imposed sanctions on 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas vessels. This marks the largest batch of sanctions against the fleet designed to circumvent Western oil embargoes.

The UK's announcement follows a coordinated effort by the United States, Canada, and 44 European countries to combat such illicit activities, with Britain initially proposing the joint action in July. The UK government is scrutinizing Russian vessels passing through the English Channel to ensure they comply with insurance regulations.

Banned from UK ports and maritime services, the sanctioned tankers, which include NS Bora and Atlas, carried oil valued at approximately 4.9 billion pounds last year. Additionally, sanctions were extended to the Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC as part of a broader strategy to curb malign Russian activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024