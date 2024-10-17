UK Targets Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' with Sweeping Sanctions

In a significant move to counter Russia's 'shadow fleet', Britain has imposed sanctions on 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas vessels. This marks the largest batch of sanctions against the fleet designed to circumvent Western oil embargoes.

The UK's announcement follows a coordinated effort by the United States, Canada, and 44 European countries to combat such illicit activities, with Britain initially proposing the joint action in July. The UK government is scrutinizing Russian vessels passing through the English Channel to ensure they comply with insurance regulations.

Banned from UK ports and maritime services, the sanctioned tankers, which include NS Bora and Atlas, carried oil valued at approximately 4.9 billion pounds last year. Additionally, sanctions were extended to the Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC as part of a broader strategy to curb malign Russian activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)