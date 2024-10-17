Manhunt Intensifies: Mumbai Police on High Alert for Siddique's Suspected Assailants

The Mumbai Police has escalated its efforts to apprehend suspects involved in the recent shooting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. A look-out circular (LOC) has now been issued for Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar, alongside an earlier issuance for Shubham Lonkar. Authorities fear the accused may attempt to flee to Nepal, prompting border and airport alerts.

In an emotional appeal, Zeeshan Siddique, son of the deceased NCP leader, urged that his father's tragic death not be used for political gain. Emphasizing the noble acts of his father, who died shielding the vulnerable, Zeeshan declared, "I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!"

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered a stern warning on Wednesday, vowing that the perpetrators of such crimes would be effectively prosecuted. Baba Siddique was fatally shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar on October 12, an event that has sparked widespread outrage and demands for judicial redress.

(With inputs from agencies.)