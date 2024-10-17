Brazil's Coffee Dilemma: Rain Comes Too Late for Recovery

Brazil, a top global coffee producer, is facing a tough crop season as inadequate rainfall follows an unprecedented drought. Experts indicate that the damage done by the dry spell may hinder a full recovery before the next harvest. Consequently, coffee prices have soared, affecting consumers worldwide.

The persistent climate issues have disrupted Brazil and Asia's coffee production, causing supply to lag behind demand for three years. Experts and farmers are already primed for losses in the forthcoming Brazilian crop, which could further strain global supply. The 2025 yield is projected to be problematic, regardless of recent rains.

In Minas Gerais, the primary coffee-growing region, soils face significant water deficits, aggravating the situation. Many farmers have resorted to pruning trees to assist recovery, but this eliminates production in the short term. Despite irrigation efforts, water scarcity remains a challenge for growers like Mario Alvarenga. While the recent precipitation offers hope, the outlook remains cautiously uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)