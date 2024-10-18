Left Menu

FTC Urged to Block Novo's Acquisition of Catalent Over Competition Concerns

Consumer groups and labor unions urged the U.S. FTC to block Novo Holdings' $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, warning it may stifle competition in weight loss drugs and gene therapies. Concerns include limited manufacturing options for GLP-1 rivals. The deal involves the sale of Catalent's factories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:23 IST
FTC Urged to Block Novo's Acquisition of Catalent Over Competition Concerns

Consumer groups and labor unions are pressing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to halt Novo Holdings' acquisition of contract drug manufacturer Catalent, citing potential threats to competition in the markets for weight-loss drugs and gene therapies.

The $16.5 billion deal, which aims to bolster the supply of Wegovy, threatens to squeeze out rival drug-makers like Amgen, Pfizer, and others developing GLP-1 therapies, according to a letter sent to the FTC. The broad competition concerns have also drawn Senator Elizabeth Warren's attention.

While Novo Holdings plans to sell three Catalent factories to Novo Nordisk as part of the deal, critics fear limited manufacturing capacity could affect both current and future competitors in these medical fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024