L&T Partners with Clean Core for Advanced Nuclear Energy Solutions

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) teams up with Clean Core Thorium Energy to introduce clean energy solutions globally. The collaboration aims to promote nuclear power in developing nations, utilizing ANEEL fuel to improve reactor safety, reduce waste, and enhance energy security with thorium and uranium resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a new partnership with US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) to tackle global clean energy challenges. This collaboration focuses on advancing nuclear power deployment in developing countries that are in critical need of carbon-free electricity for sustainable growth.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the global implementation of CCTE's patented ANEEL (Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life) fuel. This innovative nuclear fuel, which combines thorium and high assay low-enriched uranium, is designed for use in pressurized heavy water reactors like CANDU reactors to boost safety and reduce waste.

The initiative is expected to significantly lower lifecycle operating costs and enhance energy security by reducing uranium dependency and promoting thorium use. ANEEL fuel is poised to foster clean energy, non-proliferation, and decarbonization, while creating a circular economy, reinforced by L&T's expertise in manufacturing under existing Indian legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

