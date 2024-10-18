Left Menu

Bulgaria Battles Bird Flu Outbreak as Europe Faces Seasonal Surge

Bulgaria has reported a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak among poultry, as Europe encounters a seasonal rise in the disease. The H5N1 virus was detected in a flock of 7,669 birds in Maritsa village, leading to the death of 764, raising concerns for poultry industry and potential human transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:48 IST
Bulgaria Battles Bird Flu Outbreak as Europe Faces Seasonal Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Bulgaria has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza among its poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced on Friday. This comes as Europe grapples with a seasonal surge in the disease, raising alarms across the continent.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has been causing significant concern among governments and the poultry industry. Recent years have seen the disease devastate flocks globally, disrupting supply chains, driving up food prices, and increasing the risk of human transmission.

The H5N1 virus was confirmed in a flock of 7,669 poultry in the village of Maritsa, Bulgaria. This outbreak led to the death of 764 birds, according to a report from Bulgarian authorities, highlighted by the Paris-based WOAH.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024