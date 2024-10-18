Bulgaria Battles Bird Flu Outbreak as Europe Faces Seasonal Surge

Bulgaria has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza among its poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced on Friday. This comes as Europe grapples with a seasonal surge in the disease, raising alarms across the continent.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has been causing significant concern among governments and the poultry industry. Recent years have seen the disease devastate flocks globally, disrupting supply chains, driving up food prices, and increasing the risk of human transmission.

The H5N1 virus was confirmed in a flock of 7,669 poultry in the village of Maritsa, Bulgaria. This outbreak led to the death of 764 birds, according to a report from Bulgarian authorities, highlighted by the Paris-based WOAH.

(With inputs from agencies.)