ACESO Expands Services to Major Private Insurance Firms

ACESO, known for its technology-driven solutions in the insurance assignment field, announced on Friday a significant expansion of its services. This expansion is set to include major private insurance companies, broadening the platform's impact in the industry.

With this move, policyholders from leading private insurers will be able to access ACESO's innovative ALIP programme. This initiative allows them to retain the full surrender value of their endowment policies without losing life cover. Companies like SBI Life and Reliance Nippon are part of this new service offering.

Policyholders usually face challenges when surrendering endowment policies as they often lose benefits. However, ACESO's ALIP programme provides a beneficial alternative, CEO Ketan B Mehta said. The process is supported by a secure, web-based platform with an SPV Trust managed by SEBI-registered trustees, ensuring transparency and security.

