Punjab Police's Crackdown: Operation Sweep

In a sweeping operation across Punjab, police forces descended on spa centers, bars, and salons as part of a coordinated effort to root out illegal activities. The operation, directed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, deployed over 2,500 officers, ensuring a comprehensive crackdown.

Guided by the Additional Director General of Police, Naresh Arora, the police executed searches at 87 spa centers, 24 bars, and 666 salons. Officers were instructed to handle these operations with a friendly but firm approach, aiming to disrupt potential illegal undertakings.

In tandem with this crackdown, the police intensified their anti-drug campaign, arresting 89 individuals and confiscating significant quantities of heroin and opium, further marking their progress in the fight against drug smuggling.

