Punjab Police's Crackdown: Operation Sweep
The Punjab Police conducted a widespread operation targeting spas, bars, and salons across the state, aiming to curb illegal activities. Over 2,500 officers participated. The drive also resulted in 89 drug-related arrests and the seizure of narcotics, marking a significant step in combating crime.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping operation across Punjab, police forces descended on spa centers, bars, and salons as part of a coordinated effort to root out illegal activities. The operation, directed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, deployed over 2,500 officers, ensuring a comprehensive crackdown.
Guided by the Additional Director General of Police, Naresh Arora, the police executed searches at 87 spa centers, 24 bars, and 666 salons. Officers were instructed to handle these operations with a friendly but firm approach, aiming to disrupt potential illegal undertakings.
In tandem with this crackdown, the police intensified their anti-drug campaign, arresting 89 individuals and confiscating significant quantities of heroin and opium, further marking their progress in the fight against drug smuggling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
British Government Bars Chinese Ownership in Steel Industry
Reviving Barsana: Eco-Restoration Project to Boost Spiritual Tourism
Sebi Bars Kalapi Shah for Securities Market Violations
Maldives Bars Israeli Passport Holders: A Political Stance
Independence Day Tragedy: Life Behind Bars for Suburban Chicago Shooter