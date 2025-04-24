Left Menu

Nation Stands United: Government Vows Retaliation Against Pahalgam Attack

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, dubbing it a 'cowardly act.' The government pledges a strong response and convened a meeting with top leaders to discuss measures against the perpetrators as India escalates its stance against cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:48 IST
Nation Stands United: Government Vows Retaliation Against Pahalgam Attack
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned the violence, describing it as a 'cowardly act' intended to instill fear. Paswan assured the public that the government would take strict actions against those responsible and extended his condolences to the victims' families, emphasizing a firm response from the administration.

'This cowardly act aimed to create panic, but I assure you, on behalf of my government, that the guilty will not be spared. In this hour of grief, I stand with the families who have lost their loved ones,' Paswan stated. 'I promise, with the Prime Minister's backing, a befitting response will follow this act.' Following this, a high-level meeting was convened to address the Pahalgam terror attack, attended by leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

The meeting also saw the participation of Congress opposition figures and leaders from various political factions like the SP, NCP, RJD, DMK, and others. The attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest assaults since the 2019 Pulwama strike. In response, India has escalated its counter-terrorism measures against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025