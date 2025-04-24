Nation Stands United: Government Vows Retaliation Against Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned the violence, describing it as a 'cowardly act' intended to instill fear. Paswan assured the public that the government would take strict actions against those responsible and extended his condolences to the victims' families, emphasizing a firm response from the administration.

'This cowardly act aimed to create panic, but I assure you, on behalf of my government, that the guilty will not be spared. In this hour of grief, I stand with the families who have lost their loved ones,' Paswan stated. 'I promise, with the Prime Minister's backing, a befitting response will follow this act.' Following this, a high-level meeting was convened to address the Pahalgam terror attack, attended by leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

The meeting also saw the participation of Congress opposition figures and leaders from various political factions like the SP, NCP, RJD, DMK, and others. The attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest assaults since the 2019 Pulwama strike. In response, India has escalated its counter-terrorism measures against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism.

