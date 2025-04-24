Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Grim Attack and Heartfelt Condolences

YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed condolences to families of Pahalgam attack victims. Two victims, J S Chandra Mouli and S Madhusudan, were among 26 tourists killed. Reddy condemned the attack and assured Mouli's family of support. Neighbours remember Mouli fondly, while Madhusudan was a Bengaluru-based engineer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep condolences on Thursday to the families affected by the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack left 26 tourists dead, including J S Chandra Mouli and S Madhusudan. Reddy, a former CM, personally reached out to Mouli's grieving family, condemning the incident as 'barbaric' and 'deeply unfortunate.'

He assured support and solidarity, emphasizing that the party would stand by the families during this trying time. Mourning echoed in Visakhapatnam for Mouli, remembered as a selfless individual by his neighbors. Similarly, Madhusudan, a software engineer from Bengaluru, was also mourned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

