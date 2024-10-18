Left Menu

Green Energy Transformation in Himachal: Uhl Project to Power Up by 2025

The Uhl Project Phase III in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is expected to be operational by January 2025, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The project received an additional Rs. 85 crore in funding and focuses on renewable energy as part of efforts to make Himachal a green energy state by 2026.

Updated: 18-10-2024 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uhl Project Phase III in Mandi district is projected to go operational by January 2025, according to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, following his inspection of the project on Friday.

To ensure smooth completion, the chief minister announced an additional Rs. 85 crore as a 'sovereign guarantee', stating that financial barriers would not impede progress. Since work has prolonged for years, raising costs, the current administration expedited efforts this year, injecting Rs. 100 crore into the project back in March.

Power generation from the project is expected to commence by late December or early January 2025 upon conclusion of all technical reviews. To uphold quality, Tata Power Limited is ensuring rigorous third-party supervision. The state emphasizes renewable energy expansion, aiming for a green energy status by 2026 through resources like hydropower, solar energy, and green hydrogen.

