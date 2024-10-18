Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Parliament to Outlaw Child Betrothals

The Supreme Court has urged Parliament to consider outlawing child betrothals, noting they violate minors' rights to free choice and autonomy. The court emphasized a need for community-driven strategies and comprehensive approaches to eradicate child marriages, including improved reporting mechanisms and public awareness campaigns.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has called on Parliament to consider making child betrothals illegal, emphasizing that such practices breach children's rights to autonomy and free choice. The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra highlighted how these decisions truncate life paths before children can assert their agency.

While the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006 seeks to ban child marriages, it remains silent on betrothals, potentially allowing evasion of penalties. The Court noted that the practice requires targeted interventions for its eradication and stressed the importance of preventing such arrangements before they occur.

The judgement arose from a PIL by the Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action, which pointed out the rise in child marriages in India despite existing laws. The Court outlined detailed guidelines for the Act's effective implementation, focusing on enhancing public awareness, educating communities, and improving law enforcement training to tackle the issue.

