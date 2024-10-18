Indian Army's Heartfelt Tribute to Veterans and War Heroes

On Friday, the Tiger Division of the Indian Army organized a touching Veterans Outreach Program cum Ex-servicemen Felicitation Ceremony in Jammu. The gathering aimed to honor and recognize the gallantry awardees and disabled soldiers for their selfless contributions to the nation. Leading the event was Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, AVSM, GOC-in-C of the Western Command, as announced by the Ministry of Defence in a press release.

The ceremony, coordinated with the War Wounded Foundation (WWF), drew over 250 ex-servicemen. State government officials, including representatives from the Zila Sainik Board and nationalized banks, shared information on various governmental schemes. Representatives from Indian Army departments such as Record Offices, the Department of Indian Army Veterans, the Veterans Sahayata Kendra, and the Army Welfare Placement Organization engaged with the veterans to address their queries. A Defence Accounts Department team tackled lingering pension issues, while a team from the local Military Hospital catered to medical concerns.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander expressed profound gratitude to the war veterans for their service. Honors were bestowed upon the war heroes, with modified scooters and autos presented to them. Lt Gen Katiyar then mingled informally with the veterans, fostering camaraderie and exchanging ideas. This platform allowed ex-servicemen and war heroes to interface directly with government officials on various matters, strengthening bonds at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)