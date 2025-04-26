Left Menu

Justice Department Reverses Leak-Subpoena Policy: New Press Rules

The U.S. Justice Department recently changed a policy to facilitate subpoenaing media records in leak investigations, reversing a previous stance under President Biden. New memo procedures ensure directed subpoenas with leadership approval, highlighting media's role in safeguarding information and the complexities of leak investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 06:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department, under the directive of President Donald Trump, has shifted its stance on investigating media leaks by simplifying the process for prosecutors to obtain journalists' records and testimonies. A new memo disclosed by Reuters reveals that this change reverses an existing policy from the Biden era.

The revised regulations permit the use of subpoenas, court orders, and search warrants in criminal investigations to procure information and testimonies related to the news media. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the necessity of protecting classified and sensitive data for effective governance, explaining that these measures are critical for successful investigations.

The prior policy, which was put in place by Attorney General Merrick Garland during President Biden's tenure, restricted the Justice Department from acquiring reporters' phone and email records unless the journalist was a suspect in a criminal investigation unrelated to newsgathering. Under the refreshed directives, procedural protections are applied, including advance notifications to journalists and requirement for leadership approval, recognizing the extraordinary nature of using such investigative techniques.

