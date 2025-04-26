Justice Department Reverses Leak-Subpoena Policy: New Press Rules

The U.S. Justice Department, under the directive of President Donald Trump, has shifted its stance on investigating media leaks by simplifying the process for prosecutors to obtain journalists' records and testimonies. A new memo disclosed by Reuters reveals that this change reverses an existing policy from the Biden era.

The revised regulations permit the use of subpoenas, court orders, and search warrants in criminal investigations to procure information and testimonies related to the news media. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the necessity of protecting classified and sensitive data for effective governance, explaining that these measures are critical for successful investigations.

The prior policy, which was put in place by Attorney General Merrick Garland during President Biden's tenure, restricted the Justice Department from acquiring reporters' phone and email records unless the journalist was a suspect in a criminal investigation unrelated to newsgathering. Under the refreshed directives, procedural protections are applied, including advance notifications to journalists and requirement for leadership approval, recognizing the extraordinary nature of using such investigative techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)