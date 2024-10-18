Left Menu

Delhi Court Remands Notorious Gangster Deepak Boxer to Judicial Custody

Deepak Boxer, linked to the infamous Gogi gang, has been remanded to judicial custody by Delhi's Patiala House following a firing incident at a Nangloi sweet shop. The police had sought his custody to investigate illegal weapon supplies. Others linked to the case have also faced custody extensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:12 IST
Delhi Court Remands Notorious Gangster Deepak Boxer to Judicial Custody
Delhi Court remands Deepak Boxer to judicial custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi's Patiala House court has remanded Deepak Boxer, a notorious figure associated with the Gogi gang, to judicial custody. The decision follows his arrest in connection with a dramatic shooting incident at a sweet shop in Delhi's Nangloi area, reportedly aimed at extorting money.

Deepak Boxer was presented in court after two days of police custody. His legal representatives, Advocates Virender Mual and Abhishek Thakur, appeared on his behalf. The police had previously sought a two-day custody to delve deeper into the offence and trace the source of illegal weapons in the Delhi NCR region.

The investigation, led by Delhi police, has also extended the judicial custody of other individuals involved, including Jatin, Akash, Hariom, and Ankesh Lakra, who were arrested for similar offences. Authorities have recovered firearms used during the crime, heightening suspicions of a well-coordinated criminal network operating under jailed gangsters' instructions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024