Delhi Court Remands Notorious Gangster Deepak Boxer to Judicial Custody

In a significant development, Delhi's Patiala House court has remanded Deepak Boxer, a notorious figure associated with the Gogi gang, to judicial custody. The decision follows his arrest in connection with a dramatic shooting incident at a sweet shop in Delhi's Nangloi area, reportedly aimed at extorting money.

Deepak Boxer was presented in court after two days of police custody. His legal representatives, Advocates Virender Mual and Abhishek Thakur, appeared on his behalf. The police had previously sought a two-day custody to delve deeper into the offence and trace the source of illegal weapons in the Delhi NCR region.

The investigation, led by Delhi police, has also extended the judicial custody of other individuals involved, including Jatin, Akash, Hariom, and Ankesh Lakra, who were arrested for similar offences. Authorities have recovered firearms used during the crime, heightening suspicions of a well-coordinated criminal network operating under jailed gangsters' instructions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)