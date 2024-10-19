Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Political Blame Game

Delhi is blanketed in smog with air quality reaching 'Poor' levels. Residents face health issues while political leaders exchange blame. The public is urged to use more public transport, while authorities call for stricter control measures to mitigate pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:56 IST
Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Political Blame Game
Visual of smog in ITO area, Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a dense layer of smog settled over Delhi, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to 226, marked as 'Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. Akshardham and Anand Vihar hit the highest AQI levels of 334, categorized as 'Very Poor', closely followed by AIIMS at 253.

At the historic India Gate, the index dropped to 251, also categorized as 'Poor'. Local resident Ashish Kumar Meena observed a significant rise in pollution around Akshardham over the recent days, bringing discomfort to residents.

Meena told ANI, "Pollution here has intensified in the last two days, leading to throat and respiratory issues and eye irritation. Post-Diwali, levels may worsen. Government actions are imperative—fines should deter open burning, and those with respiratory conditions are undoubtedly suffering." Another resident advocated for enhanced use of public transport and carpooling to curb pollution.

On October 18, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at the 'Smog Tower' site. Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Poonawalla accused Arvind Kejriwal of misleading Delhi's citizens regarding air quality improvements.

"Delhi has become a gas chamber due to the AAP's blame game politics. Despite big promises to eradicate pollution, the city's air quality remains hazardous. The Yamuna River's deteriorated state and the underutilized Rs 23 crore smog tower expose the AAP's governance failures," stated Poonawalla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024