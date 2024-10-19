Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Political Blame Game

On Saturday, a dense layer of smog settled over Delhi, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to 226, marked as 'Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. Akshardham and Anand Vihar hit the highest AQI levels of 334, categorized as 'Very Poor', closely followed by AIIMS at 253.

At the historic India Gate, the index dropped to 251, also categorized as 'Poor'. Local resident Ashish Kumar Meena observed a significant rise in pollution around Akshardham over the recent days, bringing discomfort to residents.

Meena told ANI, "Pollution here has intensified in the last two days, leading to throat and respiratory issues and eye irritation. Post-Diwali, levels may worsen. Government actions are imperative—fines should deter open burning, and those with respiratory conditions are undoubtedly suffering." Another resident advocated for enhanced use of public transport and carpooling to curb pollution.

On October 18, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at the 'Smog Tower' site. Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Poonawalla accused Arvind Kejriwal of misleading Delhi's citizens regarding air quality improvements.

"Delhi has become a gas chamber due to the AAP's blame game politics. Despite big promises to eradicate pollution, the city's air quality remains hazardous. The Yamuna River's deteriorated state and the underutilized Rs 23 crore smog tower expose the AAP's governance failures," stated Poonawalla.

(With inputs from agencies.)