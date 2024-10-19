Left Menu

Assam's Vigilant Border Patrol: 128 Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back

In a recent effort to curb illegal immigration, Assam police have apprehended and repatriated 128 Bangladeshi nationals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the vigilant border security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Additional efforts by the Border Security Force resulted in further arrests and pushbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:35 IST
The person apprehended by Assam Police (Photo: Himanta Biswa Sarma--X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that state police had successfully apprehended and deported a Bangladeshi national in Karimganj district. The Chief Minister shared that the state's law enforcement maintains a vigilant stance at the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entries. The Bangladeshi national, identified as Md. Arif, was promptly sent back across the border.

On October 9, Sarma revealed that a total of 128 Bangladeshi infiltrators had been expelled over the last two months. The police's diligence along the border has been commendable, with several individuals, including Babul Hussain and Sakib Mia, apprehended in the early hours. Chief Minister Sarma praised the Assam Police for their vigilant border patrol.

Similarly, the Border Security Force's Meghalaya division intercepted five Bangladeshi nationals attempting an illegal crossing. These individuals had previously worked in Tamil Nadu and were apprehended near the West Garo Hills district. On October 1, Assam police further apprehended 14 illegal immigrants in the state, some of whom were found with Indian Aadhaar cards, raising concerns about documentation fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

