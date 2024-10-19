Assam's Vigilant Border Patrol: 128 Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that state police had successfully apprehended and deported a Bangladeshi national in Karimganj district. The Chief Minister shared that the state's law enforcement maintains a vigilant stance at the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entries. The Bangladeshi national, identified as Md. Arif, was promptly sent back across the border.

On October 9, Sarma revealed that a total of 128 Bangladeshi infiltrators had been expelled over the last two months. The police's diligence along the border has been commendable, with several individuals, including Babul Hussain and Sakib Mia, apprehended in the early hours. Chief Minister Sarma praised the Assam Police for their vigilant border patrol.

Similarly, the Border Security Force's Meghalaya division intercepted five Bangladeshi nationals attempting an illegal crossing. These individuals had previously worked in Tamil Nadu and were apprehended near the West Garo Hills district. On October 1, Assam police further apprehended 14 illegal immigrants in the state, some of whom were found with Indian Aadhaar cards, raising concerns about documentation fraud.

