Nationwide Solidarity: Doctors Intensify Hunger Strike for Justice

Junior doctors across the country have intensified their hunger strike, demanding justice for a colleague who was tragically murdered in Kolkata. The strike, ongoing for over 13 days, has seen growing nationwide support from medical professionals, urging the government to address their safety concerns immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:13 IST
Visuals from the protest site (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors nationwide have escalated their hunger strike, aligning with the West Bengal Junior Doctors front in demanding justice for a colleague who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This protest, initiated over 324 hours ago, calls for urgent government intervention.

Janmayee Mandal, a participating doctor, criticized the government's inaction despite extensive discussions with senior doctors, emphasizing the need for responsibility and change. 'Our hunger strike will persist if the government fails to act,' Mandal warned, underscoring the potential for intensified protests.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced support from its Junior Doctors Network, facilitating nationwide fasting in solidarity with the West Bengal juniors. Five doctors, currently hospitalized with deteriorating health, spearhead this protest, highlighting severe safety breaches and urging governmental response to their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

