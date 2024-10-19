Nationwide Solidarity: Doctors Intensify Hunger Strike for Justice

Junior doctors nationwide have escalated their hunger strike, aligning with the West Bengal Junior Doctors front in demanding justice for a colleague who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This protest, initiated over 324 hours ago, calls for urgent government intervention.

Janmayee Mandal, a participating doctor, criticized the government's inaction despite extensive discussions with senior doctors, emphasizing the need for responsibility and change. 'Our hunger strike will persist if the government fails to act,' Mandal warned, underscoring the potential for intensified protests.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced support from its Junior Doctors Network, facilitating nationwide fasting in solidarity with the West Bengal juniors. Five doctors, currently hospitalized with deteriorating health, spearhead this protest, highlighting severe safety breaches and urging governmental response to their demands.

