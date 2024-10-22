USAID Launches New Initiatives to Propel Clean Energy in South Asia

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has unveiled three groundbreaking initiatives aimed at accelerating clean energy adoption across South Asia. The announcement came during the South Asia Clean Energy Forum, currently underway, and underscores the U.S. commitment to aiding regional sustainability efforts.

Introduced under the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP), these initiatives are designed to combat climate change and propel sustainable growth. The platforms include the US-South Asia Mayoral Platform on Clean Energy, the US-India Low Carbon Comfort and Cooling Collective, and the Clean Energy Investment Facilitation Platform.

Key speakers at the event, including the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasized the strategic importance of these initiatives in promoting economic empowerment and reducing carbon footprints. Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar also expressed optimism that the discussions would lead to actionable energy policies for the future.

