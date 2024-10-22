Left Menu

USAID Launches New Initiatives to Propel Clean Energy in South Asia

USAID introduced three initiatives at the South Asia Clean Energy Forum to boost clean energy in South Asia. These initiatives focus on municipal clean energy transitions, super-efficient cooling, and fostering investments in clean energy projects, aiming for sustainable economic growth and reduced carbon emissions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:30 IST
USAID Launches New Initiatives to Propel Clean Energy in South Asia
  • India

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has unveiled three groundbreaking initiatives aimed at accelerating clean energy adoption across South Asia. The announcement came during the South Asia Clean Energy Forum, currently underway, and underscores the U.S. commitment to aiding regional sustainability efforts.

Introduced under the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP), these initiatives are designed to combat climate change and propel sustainable growth. The platforms include the US-South Asia Mayoral Platform on Clean Energy, the US-India Low Carbon Comfort and Cooling Collective, and the Clean Energy Investment Facilitation Platform.

Key speakers at the event, including the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasized the strategic importance of these initiatives in promoting economic empowerment and reducing carbon footprints. Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar also expressed optimism that the discussions would lead to actionable energy policies for the future.

