Afro-Descendants Advocate for Biodiversity Recognition at COP16

Afro-descendants, a significant demographic across Latin America and the Caribbean, seek recognition at the COP16 summit for their role in biodiversity protection. Despite systemic marginalization, efforts led by influential figures aim to highlight the contributions of these communities, advocating for collective land rights and improved funding mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:32 IST
In Colombia, the COP16 summit is underway, spotlighting the demands of Afro-descendants for greater recognition in biodiversity protection efforts. Despite being guardians of nature, this demographic has historically been overlooked in global agreements.

Led by Colombia's Vice-President Francia Márquez, and supported by Brazil, the initiative seeks to secure collective land rights and increase visibility for 134 million Afro-descendants across Latin America and the Caribbean. This recognition, advocates argue, is crucial for biodiversity conservation.

Campaigners emphasize the need for tailored funding mechanisms to ensure resources reach grassroots organizations in these communities, thereby fortifying their role in combating rapid biodiversity loss, a pressing issue in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

