Ukraine's Prosecutor General Steps Down Amid Anti-Corruption Push
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced his resignation following a national security and defense council meeting focused on enhancing anti-corruption measures and addressing mobilization deferral loopholes.
Ukraine's prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, announced his resignation on Tuesday.
This decision comes in the wake of a recent meeting of the national security and defense council.
During the meeting, officials deliberated on strategies to intensify the crackdown on corruption and to address loopholes in policies regarding deferrals from mobilization.
