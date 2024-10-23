Wall Street Tumbles Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Earnings Scrutiny

On Wednesday, Wall Street's major indexes saw a downturn at the opening bell, a trend driven by soaring Treasury yields and a sharp investor focus on corporate earnings reports.

Blue-chip companies, including Coca-Cola, Boeing, and Starbucks, are under close scrutiny as their financial performances are set to be unveiled. This anticipation has contributed to a cautious market atmosphere.

In the initial moments of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 222.65 points to 42,702.24. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a decrease of 16.7 points to settle at 5,834.5, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.1 points, standing at 18,502.06.

