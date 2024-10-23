Wall Street Tumbles Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Earnings Scrutiny
Wall Street's major indexes opened lower on Wednesday due to increased Treasury yields and investor focus on company earnings from giants like Coca-Cola, Boeing, and Starbucks. Key indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw declines in early trading.
On Wednesday, Wall Street's major indexes saw a downturn at the opening bell, a trend driven by soaring Treasury yields and a sharp investor focus on corporate earnings reports.
Blue-chip companies, including Coca-Cola, Boeing, and Starbucks, are under close scrutiny as their financial performances are set to be unveiled. This anticipation has contributed to a cautious market atmosphere.
In the initial moments of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 222.65 points to 42,702.24. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a decrease of 16.7 points to settle at 5,834.5, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.1 points, standing at 18,502.06.
