Nvidia's Earnings Set to Shape AI Sector Amid Tariff Concerns

The S&P 500 showed minimal movement on Wednesday as market participants eagerly anticipated Nvidia's quarterly results, expected to significantly influence the artificial intelligence sector's future.

In the afternoon, stocks saw a decline with investors digesting President Trump's announcement of a forthcoming 25% tariff on European Union imports, which has cast uncertainty over the market's trajectory.

Nvidia's shares experienced an uptick, alongside a rise in semiconductor indexes, although this was counterbalanced by downturns in the healthcare and consumer staples sectors. Nvidia's performance could crucially sway AI investments, given the industry's sensitivity to new entrants like DeepSeek from China.

